Web Developer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Web Developer X 2 – Remote (Must be based in the Cape Town Area)

Don’t leave this opportunity off your New Year’s Resolution list for 2023!

Join this leading multi communication channel company and apply your HTML skills. You would be responsible for designing and developing bulk email templates and mobile communication in this young and energetic team!! You will be involved in research, analysis, design, project planning & implementation



Requirements

IT related Degree/Diploma/Certificate

1-2 years’ experience

Must have experience in Transactional Billing , Emailers and SMS’s , invoices, statements, letters, policies, welcome packs, collection letters.

, , invoices, statements, letters, policies, welcome packs, collection letters. Experience with large Data basis an advantage.

an advantage. Must have strong writing skills in custom HTML, CSS, JSON, jQuery and JavaScript

Experience or awareness of mobile responsive HTML layouts and pdf formatting

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

web development

information technology

jQuery

JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position