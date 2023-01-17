Android Developer

Android Developer

The Company: A fast growing company in the Fin-Tech space, working on a dynamic workflow tool that clients can use to make their businesses more predictable and looking to rapidly expand into other areas.

The Position: We’re looking for an Android Developer to be based permanently in Constantia Kloof, West Rand. The pay range on offer is R25 000.00 to R60 000.00 Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your profile to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Product Management experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license

South African with a valid South African ID

2 – 5 years Android Development experience

Android native (Java / Kotlin)

Experience with object orientated principles

Testing (TDD or BDD)

Experience using Git Flow as a branching strategy

MVVM Architecture

Dagger 2 Dependency injection

Retrofit

Room Database

Unit testing with Junit/Mockito

Responsibilities:

Consistently review other team members code and have your code reviewed as well

Work closely with product owners, designers, data/business analysts, front-end / back-end developers to ensure the platform is achieving its goal

Working in an agile environment

Knowing your own knowledge gaps and working close to them

Willingness to help out where needed, mentor those more junior than you and step up to whatever challenge is faced

Why Should You Apply?

Can take any network to the next level and save money

Great Team

Great Management

Be recognized for hard work

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

Android native

Java

Kotlin

TDD

BDD

Testing

Git

MVVM

Dagger 2

Retrofit

Room Database

JUnit

Mockito

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position