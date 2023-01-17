Android Developer – Gauteng Constantia Kloof

Android Developer
The Company: A fast growing company in the Fin-Tech space, working on a dynamic workflow tool that clients can use to make their businesses more predictable and looking to rapidly expand into other areas.
The Position: We’re looking for an Android Developer to be based permanently in Constantia Kloof, West Rand. The pay range on offer is R25 000.00 to R60 000.00 Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your profile to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Product Management experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric
- Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license
- South African with a valid South African ID
- 2 – 5 years Android Development experience
- Android native (Java / Kotlin)
- Experience with object orientated principles
- Testing (TDD or BDD)
- Experience using Git Flow as a branching strategy
- MVVM Architecture
- Dagger 2 Dependency injection
- Retrofit
- Room Database
- Unit testing with Junit/Mockito
Responsibilities:
- Consistently review other team members code and have your code reviewed as well
- Work closely with product owners, designers, data/business analysts, front-end / back-end developers to ensure the platform is achieving its goal
- Working in an agile environment
- Knowing your own knowledge gaps and working close to them
- Willingness to help out where needed, mentor those more junior than you and step up to whatever challenge is faced
Why Should You Apply?
- Can take any network to the next level and save money
- Great Team
- Great Management
- Be recognized for hard work
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
