Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is the leading provider of telco, payments, retail software – they have a global and local footprint. This client is very R&D focussed, they are great believers in continuous improvement and fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domain and project types. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and new ways of doing things. This client has a clearly stated aspiration to not only remain the leaders in their industry but to continuously widen the gap between themselves and their competitors.

Role Responsibilities:

Examining / evaluating current systems and identifying system requirements.

Liaising with users to track additional requirements and features.

Implementing changes initiated by customers (support) or product management (development).

Analysing / documenting system change requirements.

Collaborating with the IT team and developers to produce new systems.

Validating changes by testing programs.

Training users on the new operation systems and providing support.

Ensuring deadline and budget requirements are met.

Staying up-to-date with current technologies and technical developments.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification would be preferential

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience as a Systems / Business Analyst.

Hands-on experience with software development and documentation.

Experience in the Telco industry would be beneficial.

Payments experience would also be ideal.

Solid knowledge of business information systems.

Familiarity with programming languages like Visual Basic, C++ and Java.

Ability to explain technical details.

Excellent analytical skills.

A good problem-solving attitude.

