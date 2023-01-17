Business Analyst – Finance

Jan 17, 2023

  • Implement technology solutions in a cost-effective way by determining the requirements of a project or program, and communicating them clearly to stakeholders, facilitators, and partners.
  • Improve processes and systems.
  • Conduct research and analysis to produce solutions to business problems and help to introduce these systems to businesses and their clients.

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

  • BCom, BBA – Mandatory.
  • Diploma in Business Analysis – Recommended.
  • IIBA or similar BA Certification, for example BABOK – Recommended.
  • 3-5 years’ experience in Business Analysis.
  • 3-5 years Finance (Management accountant, CIMA, CFA etc.).
  • ERP implementations (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft etc.).
  • Retail industry knowledge.
  • Manufacturing industry knowledge.
  • Functional area specialization – Finance required. Additional functional area knowledge in Supply Chain and /or Merchandise would be an added advantage.
  • Advanced working experience in Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

POSITION OUTPUTS
Determine operational objectives:

  • Analyze the structure of a business, how it uses technology and what its goals are.
  • Identify problems within a business, including through using data modelling techniques.
  • Formulate ways for businesses to improve, based on previous research.
  • Results: improvement to existing process.
    Innovation:
  • Research, including options and recommendation for future customer and industry demands/trends.
  • Results: Improved Systems and Processes.
    Project Management:
  • Project delivered on deadline in scope of project plan / business case.
  • Oversee the implementation of new technology or systems.
  • Results: Implementation of project.
    Compliance to procedures:
  • To deliver a solution as per request.
  • Ensuring that the solutions as implemented meet expectations.
    Training and testing:
  • Training of new and existing users to use the system effectively and sufficiently.
  • Conduct system integration and functional testing.
    Teamwork:
  • Promote teamwork in the department and with the company.
  • Assistance to Operational Support area.

Desired Skills:

  • Process Mapping
  • ERP implementation
  • Business Analysis
  • Finance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

