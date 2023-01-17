Business Analyst – Finance – Gauteng East Rand

- Implement technology solutions in a cost-effective way by determining the requirements of a project or program, and communicating them clearly to stakeholders, facilitators, and partners.
- Improve processes and systems.
- Conduct research and analysis to produce solutions to business problems and help to introduce these systems to businesses and their clients.
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- BCom, BBA – Mandatory.
- Diploma in Business Analysis – Recommended.
- IIBA or similar BA Certification, for example BABOK – Recommended.
- 3-5 years’ experience in Business Analysis.
- 3-5 years Finance (Management accountant, CIMA, CFA etc.).
- ERP implementations (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft etc.).
- Retail industry knowledge.
- Manufacturing industry knowledge.
- Functional area specialization – Finance required. Additional functional area knowledge in Supply Chain and /or Merchandise would be an added advantage.
- Advanced working experience in Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
POSITION OUTPUTS
Determine operational objectives:
- Analyze the structure of a business, how it uses technology and what its goals are.
- Identify problems within a business, including through using data modelling techniques.
- Formulate ways for businesses to improve, based on previous research.
- Results: improvement to existing process.
Innovation:
- Research, including options and recommendation for future customer and industry demands/trends.
- Results: Improved Systems and Processes.
Project Management:
- Project delivered on deadline in scope of project plan / business case.
- Oversee the implementation of new technology or systems.
- Results: Implementation of project.
Compliance to procedures:
- To deliver a solution as per request.
- Ensuring that the solutions as implemented meet expectations.
Training and testing:
- Training of new and existing users to use the system effectively and sufficiently.
- Conduct system integration and functional testing.
Teamwork:
- Promote teamwork in the department and with the company.
- Assistance to Operational Support area.
Desired Skills:
- Process Mapping
- ERP implementation
- Business Analysis
- Finance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree