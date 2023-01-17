Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Our client has an opportunity for a skilled Business Analyst with exceptional problem solving, project management and decision-making skills.
Experience and qualifications:
- Relevant IT Degree / Diploma
- At least 3-5 years professional work experience in consulting
- Must have experience in a technical BA role
- 5 years working experience in the application of Agile principles and frameworks; Scrum, Kanban methodology
- Must have worked in a project environment with responsibility to drive deliverables in a timely manner
Skills & Duties:
- Define project requirements in line with Business and Technical needs.
- Design and recommend innovative Agile solutions that deliver value.
- Create operational effectiveness and excellence in the business.
- Demonstrated capability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholder groups.
- Excellent documentation, analytical, problem solving & decision-making skills, verbal and written communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and ability to sustain long hours.
- Ability to build cross-functional relationships.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Agile
- Technical Consulting
- Requirement Gathering
- Scrum
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis