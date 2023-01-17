Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Our client has an opportunity for a skilled Business Analyst with exceptional problem solving, project management and decision-making skills.

Experience and qualifications:

Relevant IT Degree / Diploma

At least 3-5 years professional work experience in consulting

Must have experience in a technical BA role

5 years working experience in the application of Agile principles and frameworks; Scrum, Kanban methodology

Must have worked in a project environment with responsibility to drive deliverables in a timely manner

Skills & Duties:

Define project requirements in line with Business and Technical needs.

Design and recommend innovative Agile solutions that deliver value.

Create operational effectiveness and excellence in the business.

Demonstrated capability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholder groups.

Excellent documentation, analytical, problem solving & decision-making skills, verbal and written communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and ability to sustain long hours.

Ability to build cross-functional relationships.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Agile

Technical Consulting

Requirement Gathering

Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

