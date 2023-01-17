Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Jan 17, 2023

Our client has an opportunity for a skilled Business Analyst with exceptional problem solving, project management and decision-making skills.

Experience and qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Degree / Diploma
  • At least 3-5 years professional work experience in consulting
  • Must have experience in a technical BA role
  • 5 years working experience in the application of Agile principles and frameworks; Scrum, Kanban methodology
  • Must have worked in a project environment with responsibility to drive deliverables in a timely manner

Skills & Duties:

  • Define project requirements in line with Business and Technical needs.
  • Design and recommend innovative Agile solutions that deliver value.
  • Create operational effectiveness and excellence in the business.
  • Demonstrated capability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholder groups.
  • Excellent documentation, analytical, problem solving & decision-making skills, verbal and written communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and ability to sustain long hours.
  • Ability to build cross-functional relationships.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Agile
  • Technical Consulting
  • Requirement Gathering
  • Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

