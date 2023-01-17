Business Analyst (Property Management Operations) – Gauteng Hyde Park

Jan 17, 2023

The role will be a vital link between our information technology department and business by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment tasks of our software product’s features.
REQUIREMENTS:

  • Tertiary qualification required
  • 5 years experience in a similar role
  • Property Industry experience preferred by not essential

DUTIES:

  • Evaluate business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, develop and implement solutions
  • Assist with business growth
  • Lead ongoing reviews of business processes and develop optimisation strategies
  • Stay up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernise systems within the soft services industry
  • Anaylise financial data to create usable management information
  • Conduct meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings
  • Document and communicate the results of efforts
  • Effectively communicate insight and plans to cross-functional team members and management
  • Ensure solutions meet business needs and requirements
  • Manage projects, develop project plans and monitor performance
  • Update, implement and maintain procedures
  • Assist with design, document and maintain system processes
  • Train staff on new processes and provide instructions and manuals
  • Manage process documentation and prepare reports

Desired Skills:

  • business analyst
  • information technology
  • IT reporting

