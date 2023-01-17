Business Analyst (Property Management Operations) – Gauteng Hyde Park

The role will be a vital link between our information technology department and business by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment tasks of our software product’s features.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tertiary qualification required

5 years experience in a similar role

Property Industry experience preferred by not essential

DUTIES:

Evaluate business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, develop and implement solutions

Assist with business growth

Lead ongoing reviews of business processes and develop optimisation strategies

Stay up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernise systems within the soft services industry

Anaylise financial data to create usable management information

Conduct meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings

Document and communicate the results of efforts

Effectively communicate insight and plans to cross-functional team members and management

Ensure solutions meet business needs and requirements

Manage projects, develop project plans and monitor performance

Update, implement and maintain procedures

Assist with design, document and maintain system processes

Train staff on new processes and provide instructions and manuals

Manage process documentation and prepare reports

Desired Skills:

business analyst

information technology

IT reporting

