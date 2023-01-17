Business Analyst (Property Management Operations) – Gauteng Hyde Park

The role will be a vital link between our information technology department and business by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment tasks of our software product’s features.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Tertiary qualification required
- 5 years experience in a similar role
- Property Industry experience preferred by not essential
DUTIES:
- Evaluate business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, develop and implement solutions
- Assist with business growth
- Lead ongoing reviews of business processes and develop optimisation strategies
- Stay up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernise systems within the soft services industry
- Anaylise financial data to create usable management information
- Conduct meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings
- Document and communicate the results of efforts
- Effectively communicate insight and plans to cross-functional team members and management
- Ensure solutions meet business needs and requirements
- Manage projects, develop project plans and monitor performance
- Update, implement and maintain procedures
- Assist with design, document and maintain system processes
- Train staff on new processes and provide instructions and manuals
- Manage process documentation and prepare reports
Desired Skills:
- business analyst
- information technology
- IT reporting