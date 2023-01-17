Business Analyst (SAP)

One of the largest retailers in the country are on the lookout for a Retail Business Analyst to join their fantatsic team of Analysts.

The ideal candidate should have:

Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.

Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

Experience

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Good process modelling skills

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Effective relationship management and collaboration skills

Good business and IT acumen

Good planning and time management skills 3+ years experience in Retail store processes and practices

Business understanding of the broader retail industry – desirable

SAP experience – desirable

