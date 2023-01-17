Our client is looking for a dynamic and skilled Data Analyst to join their team, to be based at their offices.
Requirements:
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in a similar client service environment.
- At least 3 – 5 years’ working experience with administration of and management of databases, data modelling, data, warehousing, business intelligence and report / dashboard development.
- An experienced Data Analyst or Business Intelligence Analyst with a specific focus or interest in data analytics.
- Experience with a variety of Data Analytics tools and platform databases and frond end tools e.g., Tableau, Power BI, or other reporting tool experience.
- Experience analysing, visualising, and reporting data.
- Gather information from various sources, interpret patterns and trends.
- Experience working with stakeholders to solve complex problems.
Duties:
- Receive updates from regions and update onto Smart Sell Master.
- Monthly check and update of total customer store universe.
- Store coverage by banner dashboard.
- Weekly priorities report, communicate all mismatches, investigate mismatches, and verify.
- Accurate and on time submission of MD3 Update to dedicated client.
- Smart Sell technical issues support – weekly ad hoc requests & feedback to regions.
- Price Survey Results Report.
- Extract data from Smart Sell, extract images report & consolidate on one dashboard for publishing to dedicated client.
- Attending all meetings with Client Service Manager, taking minutes, and distributing to all attendees.
- Provide data analysis, reporting & dashboards on ad hoc basis.
- Providing relevant data and administrative support to the Client Services Manager.
Desired Skills:
- Excel
- Power BI
- Tableau
- Reporting
- Problem solving
- Dashboards
- Data modelling
- Data warehousing
- Patterns
- Data trends
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing