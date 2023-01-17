Data Analyst – Gauteng Edenvale

Our client is looking for a dynamic and skilled Data Analyst to join their team, to be based at their offices.

Requirements:

2 – 3 years’ experience in a similar client service environment.

At least 3 – 5 years’ working experience with administration of and management of databases, data modelling, data, warehousing, business intelligence and report / dashboard development.

An experienced Data Analyst or Business Intelligence Analyst with a specific focus or interest in data analytics.

Experience with a variety of Data Analytics tools and platform databases and frond end tools e.g., Tableau, Power BI, or other reporting tool experience.

Experience analysing, visualising, and reporting data.

Gather information from various sources, interpret patterns and trends.

Experience working with stakeholders to solve complex problems.

Duties:

Receive updates from regions and update onto Smart Sell Master.

Monthly check and update of total customer store universe.

Store coverage by banner dashboard.

Weekly priorities report, communicate all mismatches, investigate mismatches, and verify.

Accurate and on time submission of MD3 Update to dedicated client.

Smart Sell technical issues support – weekly ad hoc requests & feedback to regions.

Price Survey Results Report.

Extract data from Smart Sell, extract images report & consolidate on one dashboard for publishing to dedicated client.

Attending all meetings with Client Service Manager, taking minutes, and distributing to all attendees.

Provide data analysis, reporting & dashboards on ad hoc basis.

Providing relevant data and administrative support to the Client Services Manager.

Desired Skills:

Excel

Power BI

Tableau

Reporting

Problem solving

Dashboards

Data modelling

Data warehousing

Patterns

Data trends

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

