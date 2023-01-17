Data Analyst – Gauteng Edenvale

Jan 17, 2023

Our client is looking for a dynamic and skilled Data Analyst to join their team, to be based at their offices.

Requirements:

  • 2 – 3 years’ experience in a similar client service environment.
  • At least 3 – 5 years’ working experience with administration of and management of databases, data modelling, data, warehousing, business intelligence and report / dashboard development.
  • An experienced Data Analyst or Business Intelligence Analyst with a specific focus or interest in data analytics.
  • Experience with a variety of Data Analytics tools and platform databases and frond end tools e.g., Tableau, Power BI, or other reporting tool experience.
  • Experience analysing, visualising, and reporting data.
  • Gather information from various sources, interpret patterns and trends.
  • Experience working with stakeholders to solve complex problems.

Duties:

  • Receive updates from regions and update onto Smart Sell Master.
  • Monthly check and update of total customer store universe.
  • Store coverage by banner dashboard.
  • Weekly priorities report, communicate all mismatches, investigate mismatches, and verify.
  • Accurate and on time submission of MD3 Update to dedicated client.
  • Smart Sell technical issues support – weekly ad hoc requests & feedback to regions.
  • Price Survey Results Report.
  • Extract data from Smart Sell, extract images report & consolidate on one dashboard for publishing to dedicated client.
  • Attending all meetings with Client Service Manager, taking minutes, and distributing to all attendees.
  • Provide data analysis, reporting & dashboards on ad hoc basis.
  • Providing relevant data and administrative support to the Client Services Manager.

Desired Skills:

  • Excel
  • Power BI
  • Tableau
  • Reporting
  • Problem solving
  • Dashboards
  • Data modelling
  • Data warehousing
  • Patterns
  • Data trends

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

