Data Engineer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

A self-starter who is able to operate in a cross-functional, agile team. You will need to ensure data integrity with ETL process implementation, creating and maintain data solutions and much more.. For more on this hybrid role in the mother city please read on.

Roles and Responsibilities (but not limited to)

· Design, develop, schedule, deploy and monitor data pipelines

· Optimize, improve, and validate data pipelines

· Design, deploy data table structures, forms, reports, and queries

· Produce ad-hoc queries and develop reports

· Develop security aware cloud data solutions

· Process data into various storage formats such as Parquet, JSON, Avro

· Apply appropriate engines to data processing ie: Graph, Relational, NoSQL

· Create and maintain technical documentation

· Help grow data marts and data warehouse

· Assist with informing and driving data architectures initiatives and strategies

· Engage business relating to data solution initiative

Minimum Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree with a focus on data management (e.g. Information Systems, Statistics, Data Engineering)

· A min. of 5 years’ experience working as a Data Engineer using visual pipeline designers such as SSIS, Talend, Informatica or Azure Data Factory

· A min. of 2 years data engineering in a commercial cloud environment such as Azure

· Advanced in SQL language

· SQL Query optimization skills

· Experience in at least two DBMS’s such as Postgres, MySQL or MSSQL

· Experience in loading data from diverse sources

· Experience in the development, implementation and monitoring of ETL processes

· Experience in database administration, maintenance and optimization

· A sound understanding of data management principles including data quality assurance and data governance

· Experience in source code and version control systems

· Experience in master data management and the implementation and maintenance thereof

Advantageous:

· Experience in Azure data technologies

· Database administration

· Bash or PowerShell scripting

· Data Engineering certifications form Google, Azure or AWS.

· Demonstrated interest in the claims and healthcare IT space.

