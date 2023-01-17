Junior Full Stack Developer

Our Client is looking for a talented Junior Full Stack Developer

Job purpose:

This job will be to design and implement multi-tier client systems using .Net and SQL server technologies, and object-oriented methodologies.

Evaluate user requests for new or change requests. Find ways to improve existing software architecture. Contribute towards product strategy and roadmap.

Create best practices for the team and ensure that appropriate levels of quality assurance have been met for all existing and future projects.

Manage projects independently with minimal supervision.

Proficient in both front-end and back-end languages and frameworks, as well as in server, network, and hosting environments.

Support and maintain SDLC (software development life-cycle).

Be willing to assist with database administration including daily health checks and monitoring.

Requirments

The successful candidate should have Grade 12, NQF 6 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent qualification

3 years full stack development experience (including integration between front/back end), 5 years’ experience in Microsoft C# .NET. and web technology, 3 years’ experience with Sharepoint,3 years’ experience with Sitecore

Desired Skills:

C#

Developer

Full stack

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

