Junior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our Client is looking for a talented Junior Full Stack Developer
Job purpose:
- This job will be to design and implement multi-tier client systems using .Net and SQL server technologies, and object-oriented methodologies.
- Evaluate user requests for new or change requests. Find ways to improve existing software architecture. Contribute towards product strategy and roadmap.
- Create best practices for the team and ensure that appropriate levels of quality assurance have been met for all existing and future projects.
- Manage projects independently with minimal supervision.
- Proficient in both front-end and back-end languages and frameworks, as well as in server, network, and hosting environments.
- Support and maintain SDLC (software development life-cycle).
- Be willing to assist with database administration including daily health checks and monitoring.
Requirments
- The successful candidate should have Grade 12, NQF 6 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent qualification
- 3 years full stack development experience (including integration between front/back end), 5 years’ experience in Microsoft C# .NET. and web technology, 3 years’ experience with Sharepoint,3 years’ experience with Sitecore
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Developer
- Full stack
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree