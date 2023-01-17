Junior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 17, 2023

Our Client is looking for a talented Junior Full Stack Developer

Job purpose:

  • This job will be to design and implement multi-tier client systems using .Net and SQL server technologies, and object-oriented methodologies.
  • Evaluate user requests for new or change requests. Find ways to improve existing software architecture. Contribute towards product strategy and roadmap.
  • Create best practices for the team and ensure that appropriate levels of quality assurance have been met for all existing and future projects.
  • Manage projects independently with minimal supervision.
  • Proficient in both front-end and back-end languages and frameworks, as well as in server, network, and hosting environments.
  • Support and maintain SDLC (software development life-cycle).
  • Be willing to assist with database administration including daily health checks and monitoring.

Requirments

  • The successful candidate should have Grade 12, NQF 6 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent qualification
  • 3 years full stack development experience (including integration between front/back end), 5 years’ experience in Microsoft C# .NET. and web technology, 3 years’ experience with Sharepoint,3 years’ experience with Sitecore

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Developer
  • Full stack

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

