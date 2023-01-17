Master Data Administrator

To ensure that there is proper control and maintenance of the ERP systems used within the organisation and to effectively assist all companies with issues raised via the ticketing system and provide constant feedback and communication.

Main Responsibilities of the job:

Keeping databases up to date

Controls and maintains all input in various company’s systems’ (Syspro)

Create new codes/description changes

Check and escalate errors/issues to the respective stakeholders on retrieved data

Responsible for following up and inputting of data time tables.

Execute master data creations and changes for materials, customers, and vendors

Understanding of master data elements and structures..

Drive the review process for accurate and complete master data.

Constant analysis of data to close gaps and improve data integrity.

Strict adherence to procedures and follow through on processes.

Creating and managing user profiles on Syspro.

Desired Skills:

1-3 years experience with Syspro

3-5 years experience in a similar position in a Production/Manufacturing sector

Structured and methodical approach to tasks. –

Bilingual

Ability to multi-task and work independently

Ensure standardisation and continuous improvement

Well-developed problem solving abilities

Excellent computer proficiency and communication and interpersonal skills

Good working knowledge of MS products and Syspro

Driven individual who is self-motivated

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A leading pork production company, Frey’s Food Brands is committed to providing superior quality meat prepared in Classic German tradition.

We are passionate about our business and the team of remarkable people who work here at Frey’s Food Brands.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

