Mid-Senior WordPress Developer (CPT) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A strategic brand agency is seeking a Mid-Senior WordPress Developer who is willing to work at a fast pace without compromising quality, work with our online content management team to assist with SEO, content management systems and social media applications, be responsible for the development of new custom websites, as well as the maintenance and updating of our current client websites, to start as soon as possible.

DUTIES:

Full development of new websites (custom themes and plugins) and styling across platforms and browsers based on designs supplied in Adobe Creative Suite XD.

Testing and deployment of websites.

Maintenance and problem solving of websites.

Design, development, and implementation of HTML email signatures.

Technical support to internal team and clients.

Management of domain registrations and hosting.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be proficient in:

HTML.

CSS.

jQuery – solid knowledge on how to create validations, client-side / front-end events and functionality.

PHP – understand, create, edit, and customise basic PHP functions and classes; understand WordPress functions and have experience with the WP functions library; understand how to create, install, edit, and customise custom WordPress themes and custom WordPress plugins.

WordPress – Thorough understanding of how to install and setup WP; Good understanding of how WP talks to the MySQL database; thorough understanding of The Dashboard.

FTP/Control Panel – thorough understanding.

AJAX – understand how to create client side – server-side queries.

GIT Version control an advantage.

Minimum five years’ relevant experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

A strong eye for detail, work methodically and accurately.

Deliver error-free work within strict deadlines, while balancing speed and quality.

Able to prioritise a varied workload.

Flexible and able to adapt quickly to new briefs.

Able to follow a brief closely and accurately.

Ability to multitask.

Be able to work independently as well as in a team.

Friendly, positive attitude towards work.

Willing to work overtime on the odd occasion.

Good language skills.

COMMENTS:

