.net Developer

Our client in the Insurance and Assurance field hiring a .Net Developer that can write testable code and help perform code reviews on all pull requests.

The desirable candidate must actively invest their time in learning better processes, practices and techniques for the benefit of their career and client.

Qualifications & Experience:

Xamarin / [URL Removed] experience

JavaScript framework experience (Angular, Vue, React)

Love of all thing’s software development

Good knowledge of the .NET platform, and C# or Angular

Deep knowledge of .NET Core

Excellent software design skills

Experience with agile process and technical practices

Competencies:

Ability to apply industry best practices for application architectures & standards

Ability to give input into innovative solutions

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Self-motivated and a self-starter

Ability to work in a team environment

Desired Skills:

.net

.netcore.

.netplatform

c#

React

