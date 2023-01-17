Our client in the Insurance and Assurance field hiring a .Net Developer that can write testable code and help perform code reviews on all pull requests.
The desirable candidate must actively invest their time in learning better processes, practices and techniques for the benefit of their career and client.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Xamarin / [URL Removed] experience
- JavaScript framework experience (Angular, Vue, React)
- Love of all thing’s software development
- Good knowledge of the .NET platform, and C# or Angular
- Deep knowledge of .NET Core
- Excellent software design skills
- Experience with agile process and technical practices
Competencies:
- Ability to apply industry best practices for application architectures & standards
- Ability to give input into innovative solutions
- Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
- Self-motivated and a self-starter
- Ability to work in a team environment
Desired Skills:
- .net
- .netcore.
- .netplatform
- c#
- React