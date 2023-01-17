.Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

6 Month Contract opportunity with market leading company
Key Purpose
We are seeking a developer responsible for building applications. Your primary responsibility will be to design and develop applications and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. Main area of responsibility will be on the mobile application. A commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.
Skills
- Strong knowledge of ASP.NET web framework
- Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of the ecosystem
- Entity Framework
- Software development within SDLC
- Data modelling
- Good understanding and experience with integrations
- Good experience with Microsoft SQL Server
- Experience with popular web application frameworks
- Proficient understanding of integrations with large 3rd party vendor interfaces
- Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
- Skill for writing reusable libraries
- Familiar with various design and architectural patterns
- Knowledge of concurrency patterns
- Experience with micro services and technologies
- Knack for writing clean, readable, and easily maintainable code
- Understanding of fundamental design principles for building a scalable application
- Experience creating database schemas that represent and support business processes
- Basic understanding of Common Language Runtime (CLR), its limitations, weaknesses, and workarounds
- Experience implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools and source control
- Ability to communicate across multiple business units
Education and Experience
- 3-year university degree in computer science or business informatics, or similar experience, is highly preferable
- 5 or more years’ experience in building and maintaining .Net applications
- Technologies:
- NET
- MVC
- WEB API
- SQL
- Javascript
- JQuery
- Angular
- Source control GIT
- .NET CORE
- Entity Framework
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
