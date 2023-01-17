.Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

6 Month Contract opportunity with market leading company

Key Purpose

We are seeking a developer responsible for building applications. Your primary responsibility will be to design and develop applications and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. Main area of responsibility will be on the mobile application. A commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.

Skills

Strong knowledge of ASP.NET web framework

Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of the ecosystem

Entity Framework

Software development within SDLC

Data modelling

Good understanding and experience with integrations

Good experience with Microsoft SQL Server

Experience with popular web application frameworks

Proficient understanding of integrations with large 3rd party vendor interfaces

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming

Skill for writing reusable libraries

Familiar with various design and architectural patterns

Knowledge of concurrency patterns

Experience with micro services and technologies

Knack for writing clean, readable, and easily maintainable code

Understanding of fundamental design principles for building a scalable application

Experience creating database schemas that represent and support business processes

Basic understanding of Common Language Runtime (CLR), its limitations, weaknesses, and workarounds

Experience implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools and source control

Ability to communicate across multiple business units

Education and Experience

3-year university degree in computer science or business informatics, or similar experience, is highly preferable

5 or more years’ experience in building and maintaining .Net applications

Technologies: NET MVC WEB API SQL Javascript JQuery Angular Source control GIT .NET CORE Entity Framework



Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

.Net

MVC

Web API

SQL

JavaScript

GIT

.Net Core

