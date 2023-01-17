Power BI Developer (ML) (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of cutting-edge Digital, Cloud & Analytics solutions in Joburg seeks the technical expertise of a Power BI Developer to fill a 6-Month Contract role. You will help develop working ML solutions to support the pipeline requirements, provide automation support, build code, run tests (CI) while analysing user needs and developing deep user insights. The ideal candidate must possess a Masters in IT/Computer Science or equivalent discipline, have 8-10 years’ experience with Technology AI, Cognitive Computing, Robotics & Innovation and ML area with a strong understanding of Machine Learning Concepts. You must have solid experience with Source Control, CI/CD, TensorFlow, PyTorch, scikit-learn, building and tuning Deep Learning models, Big Data Processing Libraries (e.g., Spark, Dask) and building end-to-end solutions on AWS & Azure.

DUTIES:

Develop working ML solutions to support the pipeline requirements of the specialist area.

Provide automation support for ML pipelines; build code, run tests (CI), and safely deploy a new version of an application (CD) to allow for the removal of manual errors, and provide standardised feedback loops, to enable fast product iterations.

Take advantage of Cloud technologies to scale training and serving of ML solutions to ensure the solutions are fit-for-purpose.

Analyse user needs and develop deep user insights so that direction may be provided in the development of complex solutions that are user-centric and aligned to business goals, to ensure that the solution is fit-for-purpose.

Maintain knowledge of local and global industry AI and ML technologies and architecture enhancements with the aim of contribution to improved delivery.

Utilise technical knowledge of, and experience in, the following areas to address the requirements of the job and support the resolution of AI and ML solution requirements.

Run strategic initiatives involving multiple teams, with the ability to lead and mentor junior resources.

Work with business stakeholders to identify new AI initiatives.

Perform rapid EDA / prototyping exercises to help size projects and high-level success criteria, meeting the project pipelining requirements of the role.

Work with internal clients to shape new AI projects, meeting client needs as identified.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Masters Information Technology

Other Minimum Qualifications, Certifications or Professional Memberships.

M.Sc. – Computer Science or equivalent.

Preferred Qualifications –

Doctorate Information Technology

Other Preferred Qualifications, Certifications or Professional Memberships.

Cloud certification.

Machine Learning Certification.

PhD. – Computer Science, Math, Engineering.

Experience/Skills –

8-10 Years’ experience with Technology AI, Cognitive Computing, Robotics & Innovation and ML area.

A strong understanding of Machine Learning Concepts.

Strong Software Engineering Discipline (e.g., Source Control, CI/CD).

Using major ML frameworks (TensorFlow, PyTorch, scikit-learn)

Building and tuning Deep Learning models.

With Big Data Processing Libraries (e.g., Spark, Dask).

Working with structured and unstructured data.

Building end-to-end solutions on Cloud (AWS, Azure).

Working with and tuning pre-built AI Services in Cloud.

With Data Visualisation software (Qlik, Power BI, Tableau, etc.).

Experience building ground-breaking AI solutions; and experience defining reference architectures/patterns for AI solutions.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

