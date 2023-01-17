Project Manager

JOB PURPOSE

Assist with the successful end to end planning, execution and delivery of projects, to the required business objectives within the constraints of time, cost and quality.

GENERAL EDUCATION

Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential);

Certification or Accreditationin a Recognised Project Methodology (Agile, Prince2/PMBOK) (Essential);

3 year Degree or Diploma in Project management (Advantageous)

EXPERIENCE

3 or more years’ experience in the discipline of Project Management (Essential);

Experience in Financial Services Industry (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Project Management

