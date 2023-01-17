Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, one of the leading Global IT organisations, is looking to hire a Project Manager on a 12 to 18-month contract. The environment is fast paced, and you will be exposed to a variety of projects.

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

Experience in delivering successful Skills & SME Programs

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification with real-world experience is an advantage

Experience leading deliveries in a professional services capacity, delivering to end Customers

Demonstrated success in leading deliveries within different contractual terms

Demonstrated effectiveness in leading project or program teams to successful Customer outcomes

Demonstrated abilities in vision building, leading and motivating multi-disciplinary teams

Excellent oral and written communication including strong presence with Executive Stakeholders

Ability to identify risks before they occur and to develop mitigation and avoidance strategies

Excellent financial management knowledge including relationships between contract types, revenue and costs

Excellent interpersonal skills, with an ability to facilitate and influence at senior levels

Flexibility with the ability to balance priorities across multiple tasks

Core Responsibilities:

Delivery Management:

Partnering with Teams lead the delivery of Customer facing Skills & SME engagements to successful outcomes, within the scope of the agreed engagement.

Act as a trusted advisor to the Customer providing guidance and holding the Customer accountable to the agreed contract.

Establish Customer conditions of satisfaction and review these with the Customer and project team over the life of the engagement.

Partnering with key internal resources and apply core project/program governance techniques to deliver the engagement efficiently and effectively from initiation to closure and identify next steps for the Customer to achieve greater business value.

Apply monitoring and controlling techniques to identify and mitigate all risks and issues and manage the engagement health effectively, raising awareness early to avoid escalations

Apply Change Management techniques to improve adoption

Responsible for engagement resourcing, including engagement and onboarding of partners and subcontractors

Deliver accurate and regular engagement reporting to both Customers and client’s key stakeholders.

Maintain intellectual property and project deliverables within project repositories

Participate in internal delivery communities to share best practice and lessons learned

Financial Management

Execute deliveries on time, on budget and with scope complete, utilizing strong change management practices

Effectively contribute to the business through accurate financial forecasting and management

Full accountability for all financial management of projects, including maintaining accurate financial reporting

Full responsibility for engagement cost, time and expense approvals

Engage in internal financial forecasting cycles, then tracking progress against forecasts, acting as required

Desired Skills:

