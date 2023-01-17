SAP Business Analyst – Western Cape Brackenfell

A leading retailer based in Cape Town are on the hunt for a SAP Business Analyst to join their team on a 12 month renewable contract.

The ideal candidate should have:

SAP experience

Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.

Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Good process modelling skills

Good business and IT acumen

Good planning and time management skills

The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing alternatives and making recommendations. This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position