SAP Business Analyst – Western Cape Brackenfell

A leading retailer based in Cape Town are on the hunt for a SAP Business Analyst to join their team on a 12 month renewable contract.
The ideal candidate should have:
- SAP experience
- Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.
- Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Good process modelling skills
- Good business and IT acumen
- Good planning and time management skills
The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing alternatives and making recommendations. This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements
