Senior Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst based in Cape Town.
To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects.
To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals.
To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.
The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.
Essential Qualifications – NQF Level
Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees
Preferred Qualification
IT qualification
Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA
Safe Certification
Preferred Certifications
IIBA endorsed
Type of Exposure
Built and managed stakeholder relationships
Manage internal process
Minimum Experience Level
3 – 6 years
BA experience, Manage multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, Business exposure
Desired Skills:
- Senior
- Business
- Analyst