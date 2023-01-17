Senior Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst based in Cape Town.

To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects.

To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals.

To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.

The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Preferred Qualification

IT qualification

Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA

Safe Certification

Preferred Certifications

IIBA endorsed

Type of Exposure

Built and managed stakeholder relationships

Manage internal process

Minimum Experience Level

3 – 6 years

BA experience, Manage multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, Business exposure

Desired Skills:

Senior

Business

Analyst

