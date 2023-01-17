Senior C# .Net Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An ideal candidate has to be quality C# developer with the ability to develop code and .NET solutions for the business and will be required to design, write, and maintain C# coding for future and ongoing projects.
12 months contract- Hybrid
Duties & Responsibilities
- Developing C# .NET solutions.
- Debugging and maintaining written code.
- Defining and organising projects on an ongoing basis.
- Reporting and resolving issues related to .NET projects.
- Reporting on project statuses and developments.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, or information technology or relevant qualification.
- Microsoft Visual Studio, C# certification and experience.
- At Least 6 years experience as a C# programmer or developer.
- Extensive knowledge of other coding-languages (PHP, C+, Java, etc). will be advantageous.
- Sound understanding of coding and development processes.
- Experience with working in an agile environment.
Package & Remuneration
Negotiable
About The Employer:
Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.