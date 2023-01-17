Senior C# .Net Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An ideal candidate has to be quality C# developer with the ability to develop code and .NET solutions for the business and will be required to design, write, and maintain C# coding for future and ongoing projects.

12 months contract- Hybrid

Duties & Responsibilities

Developing C# .NET solutions.

Debugging and maintaining written code.

Defining and organising projects on an ongoing basis.

Reporting and resolving issues related to .NET projects.

Reporting on project statuses and developments.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, or information technology or relevant qualification.

Microsoft Visual Studio, C# certification and experience.

At Least 6 years experience as a C# programmer or developer.

Extensive knowledge of other coding-languages (PHP, C+, Java, etc). will be advantageous.

Sound understanding of coding and development processes.

Experience with working in an agile environment.

Package & Remuneration

Negotiable

About The Employer:

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

