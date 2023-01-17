Senior C# .Net Integration Developer

Jan 17, 2023

An ideal candidate has to be quality C# developer with the ability to develop code and .NET solutions for the business and will be required to design, write, and maintain C# coding for future and ongoing projects.

12 months contract- Hybrid

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Developing C# .NET solutions.
  • Debugging and maintaining written code.
  • Defining and organising projects on an ongoing basis.
  • Reporting and resolving issues related to .NET projects.
  • Reporting on project statuses and developments.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, or information technology or relevant qualification.
  • Microsoft Visual Studio, C# certification and experience.
  • At Least 6 years experience as a C# programmer or developer.
  • Extensive knowledge of other coding-languages (PHP, C+, Java, etc). will be advantageous.
  • Sound understanding of coding and development processes.
  • Experience with working in an agile environment.

Package & Remuneration

Negotiable

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Coding
  • .Net

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *