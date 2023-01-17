SOFTWARE DEVELOPER/PROGRAMMER – Gauteng Midrand

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER/PROGRAMMER- MIDRAND – 7 YEARS FIXED TERM CONTRACT -SALARY: R 54 779.32

Reporting to the ICT Manager, the incumbent will be accountable for programming/development, maintenance, and support of the organization systems. The incumbent is also responsible for the development of automated systems for the SETA supportive services across the Business Units within the organisation.

Requirements

At least a National Diploma in Information BSc, BIT, or other equivalent qualifications preferred.

A Project Management Qualification would be

Proven track record with minimum of 4 years of relevant

Certification in the development technologies will be advantageous.

Experience in SETA Systems will be an added

Knowledge of and experience with the following:

Development:

Web, Windows & Mobile Development; .NET Core Framework; ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core; HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript; jQuery, Angular and React; ORM; Web Services (REST & SOAP)

Databases

SQL Server 2012-2019; MySQL 6 – 8.0; Database Design

Skills and Behavioural competencies:

Communication (oral and written)

Planning and Organisation Skills

Problem solving

Diversity awareness

Ethics, integrity, and professionalism

Attention to

Good Teamwork

Excellent interpersonal

Key performance areas:

Desired Skills:

Communication (oral and written)

Planning and Organisation Skills

problem solving skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position