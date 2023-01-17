SOFTWARE DEVELOPER/PROGRAMMER- MIDRAND – 7 YEARS FIXED TERM CONTRACT -SALARY: R 54 779.32
Reporting to the ICT Manager, the incumbent will be accountable for programming/development, maintenance, and support of the organization systems. The incumbent is also responsible for the development of automated systems for the SETA supportive services across the Business Units within the organisation.
Requirements
- At least a National Diploma in Information BSc, BIT, or other equivalent qualifications preferred.
- A Project Management Qualification would be
- Proven track record with minimum of 4 years of relevant
- Certification in the development technologies will be advantageous.
- Experience in SETA Systems will be an added
- Knowledge of and experience with the following:
- Development:
- Web, Windows & Mobile Development; .NET Core Framework; ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core; HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript; jQuery, Angular and React; ORM; Web Services (REST & SOAP)
- Databases
- SQL Server 2012-2019; MySQL 6 – 8.0; Database Design
Skills and Behavioural competencies:
- Communication (oral and written)
- Planning and Organisation Skills
- Problem solving
- Diversity awareness
- Ethics, integrity, and professionalism
- Attention to
- Good Teamwork
- Excellent interpersonal
Key performance areas:
Desired Skills:
