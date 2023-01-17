System Developer

Jan 17, 2023

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER/PROGRAMMER- MIDRAND – 7 YEARS FIXED TERM CONTRACT -SALARY: R 54 779.32
Reporting to the ICT Manager, the incumbent will be accountable for programming/development, maintenance, and support of the organization systems. The incumbent is also responsible for the development of automated systems for the SETA supportive services across the Business Units within the organisation.
Requirements

  • At least a National Diploma in Information BSc, BIT, or other equivalent qualifications preferred.
  • A Project Management Qualification would be
  • Proven track record with minimum of 4 years of relevant
  • Certification in the development technologies will be advantageous.
  • Experience in SETA Systems will be an added
  • Knowledge of and experience with the following:
  • Development:
  • Web, Windows & Mobile Development; .NET Core Framework; ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core; HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript; jQuery, Angular and React; ORM; Web Services (REST & SOAP)
  • Databases
  • SQL Server 2012-2019; MySQL 6 – 8.0; Database Design

Skills and Behavioural competencies:

  • Communication (oral and written)
  • Planning and Organisation Skills
  • Problem solving
  • Diversity awareness
  • Ethics, integrity, and professionalism
  • Attention to
  • Good Teamwork
  • Excellent interpersonal

Key performance areas:

  • Develop
  • Capacitate end-users on the
  • Provide technical support for the utilization of
  • Allow for testing, support the implementation processes with the sector, correct and/or allow/conduct development
  • Provide for improvements that may be required of the application and or system.
  • Develop automated systems for SETA supportive
  • Application of Software Development life cycle and development
  • Conduct JAD sessions on project status and
  • Work with customers or Business Units on technical issues including software system design and
  • Preparing reports as
  • Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the
  • Commit to continuous improvement and ongoing skills

Desired Skills:

  • Planning and Organisation Skills
  • Problem solving skills

