System Developer

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER/PROGRAMMER- MIDRAND – 7 YEARS FIXED TERM CONTRACT -SALARY: R 54 779.32

Reporting to the ICT Manager, the incumbent will be accountable for programming/development, maintenance, and support of the organization systems. The incumbent is also responsible for the development of automated systems for the SETA supportive services across the Business Units within the organisation.

Requirements

At least a National Diploma in Information BSc, BIT, or other equivalent qualifications preferred.

A Project Management Qualification would be

Proven track record with minimum of 4 years of relevant

Certification in the development technologies will be advantageous.

Experience in SETA Systems will be an added

Knowledge of and experience with the following:

Development:

Web, Windows & Mobile Development; .NET Core Framework; ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core; HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript; jQuery, Angular and React; ORM; Web Services (REST & SOAP)

Databases

SQL Server 2012-2019; MySQL 6 – 8.0; Database Design

Skills and Behavioural competencies:

Communication (oral and written)

Planning and Organisation Skills

Problem solving

Diversity awareness

Ethics, integrity, and professionalism

Attention to

Good Teamwork

Excellent interpersonal

Key performance areas:

Develop

Capacitate end-users on the

Provide technical support for the utilization of

Allow for testing, support the implementation processes with the sector, correct and/or allow/conduct development

Provide for improvements that may be required of the application and or system.

Develop automated systems for SETA supportive

Application of Software Development life cycle and development

Conduct JAD sessions on project status and

Work with customers or Business Units on technical issues including software system design and

Preparing reports as

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the

Commit to continuous improvement and ongoing skills

Desired Skills:

