System Specialist at Frey’s Food Brands (Pty) Ltd – KwaZulu-Natal Cato Ridge

Delivery, implementation and on – going support on current and future IMS Projects and Initiatives.

Main Responsibilities of the job:

Provide support, including procedural documentation and relevant reports

Support the rollout of new applications and in driving of continuous improvement projects

Ability to assist business users in the structuring and capture of master data

Mentoring departments post project to drive operational ownership of software

Facilitate user acceptance testing and sign-off

Assist in the creation of system training material

Solution design based on user requirements

Work continuously on a task until completion (or referral to third parties, if appropriate)

Establish a good working relationship with customers and other professionals

Involved in all ongoing and future IMS Projects

Desired Skills:

1-2 years Syspro experience (Junior position) –

5-10 years ERP systems experience (Senior position) –

Previous project implementation experience (Senior position) –

Strong information technology skills –

Proficient SQL query writing abilities –

Basic knowledge of script writing –

Exposure to MS SharePoint –

Knowledge on Syspro Translution Ritescan etc across all departments –

Competency in all future software products within the Groups Application Stack – including but not limited to Syspro Shopware Ritescan Translution Meat Matrix Power BI –

Above average working knowledge of MS products (MS-Excel MS-Word MS-Visio) –

Sound experience in MS SQL Server 2016 or later –

Previous manufacturing and supply chain system experience required

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A leading pork production company, Frey’s Food Brands is committed to providing superior quality meat prepared in Classic German tradition.

We are passionate about our business and the team of remarkable people who work here at Frey’s.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position