Systems Architect

Overall management and day to day running of systems and critical applications, matching systems to business requirements, driving standards, improvement of current systems to align with strategic Group processes. Documentation of all system integrations and the IT application landscape.

Main Responsibilities of the job

Support in the driving of continuous improvement projects on Syspro and other systems.

Analyse and document current business processes on Syspro and other systems.

Process specifications for new processes to be built in the system mainly for Syspro.

Assist with the prioritisation, planning and implementation of system changes on Syspro and other systems.

Map and maintain inventory and production integrations across the business including stock codes, product classes and warehouses to Dha standards.

Assist in the creation of system training material, on the job training and user assistance and continuous improvement on Syspro and other systems.

Facilitate and motivate user systems acceptance, testing and sign-off.

Mentoring departments post project to drive operational ownership of software and continuous systems improvement.

Ability to assist business users in the structuring, maintaining and effective management of master data.

Management Practices

Dotted line Systems Support Team

Involved in all ongoing and future IMS Projects

Schedule and participate in management and other planned meetings

Ensure that all staff receive appropriate orientation and training of the system

Ensure that all staff receive appropriate training and support on all system improvements and Project outcomes.

Respond to operational complaints and complements in a timely manner

Respond to challenging personal and professional situations in a constructive manner with a focus on solutions

Model supportive leadership qualities that motivate staff to achieve goals and promote participation and team building

Reports and data analysis

Report on annual budget; schedule expenditures; analyse variances; initiate corrective actions

Desired Skills:

BCom Degree in Information Technology –

3-5 years Syspro experience in Finance/ Distribution and Manufacturing modules. –

Knowledge of VB scripting /developer/Syspro E.net –

Good experience in MS SQL Server 2016 or later with SQL query writing abilities. –

Competency in all future software products within the Groups Application Stack – including but not limited to Syspro

Solution design based on user requirements

extensive knowledge on syspro translation rites can etc across departments

previous manufacturing supply chain and ERP experience required

Excellent working knowledge of MS products (MS Excel MS word MS Vision)

5 years of experience in a Manufacturing environment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading pork production company, Frey’s Food Brands is committed to providing superior quality meat prepared in Classic German tradition.

We are passionate about our business and the team of remarkable people who work here at Frey’s.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

