Systems Supervisor – Western Cape Stellenbosch

DUR001637 Systems Supervisor – Western Cape
Purpose of the job:
Systems Supervisor will be responsible for maintaining standards and developing staff operating the Paltrack and other fruit and quality tracking systems.
Required Qualifications
- Grade 12 (Essential)
- Supply chain/maintenance or equivalent qualification
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- 2 years’ experience as a Systems Supervisor or similar role
- Apply basic hygiene and sanitation and adhere to food safety related rules and activities as per BRC/HACCP instructions
- Assuring that all operational practices and systems are operating from receiving through to dispatch
- Achieves quality assurance operational objectives by training staff; communicating job expectations; implementing production
- Assures that Paltrack is at optimal use: Supervising over creating runs, Carton labels, Consignment Notes etc
- Validates quality processes by establishing product specifications and quality attributes.
- Measuring production; writing and updating quality assurance procedures.
- Bin reconciliation for the Sawmill Packhouse
- Assisting with the maintenance of the food safety management system
- Ensure the quality of operations is up to standard
Behavioural Competencies:
- Ability to work under pressure;
- Ability to be assertive while at the same time maintaining a high level of respect;
- Ability to work extended hours where required;
- High attention to detail;
- Communicate in a professional manner with people at all levels;
- Deadline driven;
- Innovative thinker;
- Professional, punctual and organized;
- Self-motivated and able to work independently; and
- Ability to multi-task and prioritize tasks efficiently.
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Paltrack
- Cold storage
- Tracking system