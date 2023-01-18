AdvTech rolls out digital learning platform

In what it believes to be a first for South Africa, AdvTech will this month start rolling out a unique, locally developed personalised learning digital platform across its schools.

AdvLearn is a customised platform for AdvTech Schools that provides personalised learning paths using adaptive technology to deliver data-driven insights and learning analytics. Students will therefore have a unique learning experience while constantly improving their understanding in core areas.

“We are very excited to have partnered with MathU to bring this groundbreaking digital learning platform to our Grade 7 to 12 students, a move which will further cement our reputation as a leader in education in the country, in line with our vision to stay at the forefront of global technological innovation and emerging best practices,” says Desiree Hugo, Academic Head at AdvTech’s schools division.

ADvTECH Schools Division will initially use AdvLearn to enhance learning in Mathematics (Grade 7 to 12), Physical Sciences (Grade 10 to 12) and Mathematical Literacy (Grade 10 to 12).

The pedagogy applied in AdvLearn seeks to find the gaps in students’ learning, and then fill these gaps to ensure they improve their understanding in core areas. Through adaptive learning technology, the system supports both students who want to progress faster as well as students requiring reinforcement of key concepts.

MathU is a software as a service (SaaS) company based in Pretoria, specialising in artificial intelligence and software engineering. The team at MathU has developed an innovative software solution that uses state-of-the-art engineering principles to map, monitor, and assess student progress.

The platform has been adapted to cater to the specific needs of schools and universities, and the company was founded by engineers and scientists who are passionate about improving mathematics and science education. MathU provides solutions to schools and universities looking to enhance their educational offerings and better support their students.

“In addition to enhancing student learning, AdvLearn will also give teachers the ability to instantly allocate relevant student work and homework to student devices, immediately access student performance and achievement data, as well as easily view and identify concepts needing reteaching and review,” says Hugo.

“We are truly excited about taking education another step into the future in 2023, and look forward to seeing how this strategic partnership cements and accelerates STEM learning for our students.”