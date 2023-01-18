Automation Engineer (Manufacturing) – Eastern Cape Humansdorp

Our client, a market leader, requires an experienced Automation Engineer that will be based at their Humansdorp (Eastern Cape) operation.

(Humansdorp is 70 km west of Port Elizabeth, it borders St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay)

This important position will require a minimum qualified electrical / electronics engineer, preferably B-Tech or higher.

Applicants should have between 5-10 years relevant experience in an automated manufacturing environment, preferably in the sterile packaging of liquid beverages,

Also, candidates with in-depth exposure to

Allen Bradley PLC’s,

Aveva System Platform,

InTouch,

InSQL,

Veeam,

VMware,

or Allen Bradley Stratix Switches

will have a distinct advantage!

Key Performance Areas:

The successful candidate will report to the Process Engineering Manager and will primarily be responsible for ensuring the reliability and sustainability of the control systems within all manufacturing departments and ensure that these systems meet production demands in a cost effective and efficient manner.

In addition, the jobholder will be responsible for optimizing functionality of processes to reduce process losses and improve overall efficiency.

The candidate will participate in projects and continuous improvement and will be responsible for the development of subordinates within the department.

The candidate will also be responsible for the development of production and process performance reports.1

Join this dynamic team – apply today!

Desired Skills:

Electrical

Electrical Engineering

Electrical Engineering H/C

Electronics

OTC Instruments

Packing

PLC Programming

