Automation Tester at RecruiTech

Our client is a growing software development house with team members in the UK and South Africa. They are seeking an experienced Automation Tester to join their team. The ideal candidate needs to be comfortable working remotely.
Key Responsibilities:
- Review and analyse system specifications
- Collaborate with developers to understand the software design and functional requirements
- Develop, maintain, and execute test plans and test cases using C# and Selenium WebDriver
- Identify, document, and track defects
- Perform functional, system, and regression testing
- Communicate test results and issues to development team
- Participate in product and process improvement initiatives
- Stay up to date with new testing tools and test strategies
Qualifications:
- 1 to 5 years of experience in software quality assurance
- Strong knowledge of software testing methodologies and tools
- Strong programming skills in C# and experience with Selenium WebDriver
- Experience with functional, system, and regression testing
- Experience with bug tracking systems
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills
- Experience with Agile development methodologies
- Experience with ADO (Test Plans, Pipelines), API Testing (Postman, SoapUI), Load Testing (JMeter, K6), and SQL is a plus but not essential
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.
In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.
Desired Skills:
- 1 to 5 years of experience in software quality assurance
- Strong knowledge of software testing methodologies and tools
- Strong programming skills in C# and experience with Selenium WebDriver
- Experience with functional/system/regression testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma