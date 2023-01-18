Automation Tester at RecruiTech

Our client is a growing software development house with team members in the UK and South Africa. They are seeking an experienced Automation Tester to join their team. The ideal candidate needs to be comfortable working remotely.

Key Responsibilities:

Review and analyse system specifications

Collaborate with developers to understand the software design and functional requirements

Develop, maintain, and execute test plans and test cases using C# and Selenium WebDriver

Identify, document, and track defects

Perform functional, system, and regression testing

Communicate test results and issues to development team

Participate in product and process improvement initiatives

Stay up to date with new testing tools and test strategies

Qualifications:

1 to 5 years of experience in software quality assurance

Strong knowledge of software testing methodologies and tools

Strong programming skills in C# and experience with Selenium WebDriver

Experience with functional, system, and regression testing

Experience with bug tracking systems

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Experience with Agile development methodologies

Experience with ADO (Test Plans, Pipelines), API Testing (Postman, SoapUI), Load Testing (JMeter, K6), and SQL is a plus but not essential

