CNC Toolmaker/ Programmer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jan 18, 2023

Our client in the Manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a CNC Toolmaker/ Programmer.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

  • Qualified Tool Jig and Die Maker or relevant Trade essential to position

  • Minimum N3.

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in Die Maintenance / Tooling.

  • Thorough knowledge of Tooling in Production Environment.

  • TIG Welding and Conventional Lathe experience, CNC programming, setup, and machining to specification.

  • Knowledge of Quality Specifications

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in CNC set ups and programming – on Milling and Lathe CNC

Responsibilities:

  • Compile and submit the required Maintenance change-over schedule based on shot count performance, recorded at each Demo to the Foundry Manager daily, schedule replacement moulds as per policy.

  • Complete Trial Proposal or Engineering Change Request documentation illustrating the required changes.

  • Record equipment breakdowns by completing a Maintenance Job Card and submitting this to Maintenance Artisan.

  • Plan Material requirements for machining purposes, ensuring best quality or protocol is maintained.

  • Liaise with Supervisor, to ensure machining programs are correct, settings accurate and tooling allocation appropriate.

  • Assist with basic Machine maintenance and/or problem solving as and when required to assist or provide input.

  • Provide and maintain the foundry with tooling to achieve the production plan.

  • Plan and schedule work for shift artisans when needed.

  • Programming on CNC machines, with DXF, VQC or manual programming.

  • Strictly adhere to the health, safety and Environmental (HSE) policy of the Company.

Other Requirements:

  • Excellent attendance record and Impeccable disciplinary record.

  • Ability to read and interpret engineering drawings.

  • Computer literacy – Excel and Word.

  • CNC programming, Setups, G- Codes and M-Codes.

  • Good decision making and problem-solving skills and ability to work under pressure.

  • Willing to work over weekends and to assist on shifts as and when required.

  • Good Communication Skills with Strong Problem-Solving Skills.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • CNC Programming
  • Engineering
  • Excel
  • Maintenance
  • Milling
  • Production
  • Quality Control

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *