Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Data Analyst – Job Specification
Business Analysis Skills:
- Knowledge of Agile methodology:
- Creation and management of the project JIRA Board
- Managing all Agile ceremonies (Backlog grooming, daily stand-up and Sprint Retro)
-
Writing user-stories
-
Business Processes:
- Understanding of BPMN (Business Process Management Notation)
- Knowledge of Business Process Architecture
- Process hierarchies
- Mapping processes at different levels (level 2 to level 4)
- Knowledge of Business Mapping tools (knowledge of i-Server would be an advantage)
- Compile Manco and Executive decks/reports to product owners
Compliance Project Knowledge:
- Regulatory Reporting
- Understanding of RDARR (BCBS239) and Basel IV Compliance
- Knowledge of project assurance and project audit
- Understanding of controls (process, system and operations)
- Data Remediation and associated activities:
- Data quality dashboards (purpose and interpretation)
- Data Remediation planning and tracking
- Stakeholder engagement and knowledge of attestation process
Technical Skills
- Data extraction use multiple languages (Sql) and hybrid systems/platforms SaS and hadoop
- Data Management – mapping CDEs (Critical Data Elements) from source to target, including:
- Knowledge of data dictionaries
- Taxonomies
- CDEs
- Data Transformation
- Advanced data analysis using excel (Pivot tables) and the ability to join multiple files
- Ability to map/document technical lineage to ensure effective communication
Soft Skills:
- Ability to lead the team
- Good Communication Skills
- Stakeholder Management across multiple ARO countries and Business units
- Ability to guide the team, clarify requirements and review solution design
Desired Skills:
- Regulatory Reporting
- Agile Methology
- BPMN
- Process Mapping
- Basel IV Compliance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree