Data Architect at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Sandown

Primary Purpose:
A specialized skill is required to effectively build, optimize, and maintain conceptual and logical database models and formulate the organizational data strategy, including standards of data quality, the flow of data within the organization, and security of data. The role includes defining policies, procedures, models, and technologies that will be used to collect, organize, store, and retrieve information for the organization.
Minimum Requirements
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics, statistics, Engineering, or related field
- Microsoft Certification Advantageous
- Strong math and analytical skills are essential to complete job requirements successfully
- Able to compile and organize statistical information and present findings to management
- Knowledge of systems development, including system development life cycle, design and testing techniques
- Project management approaches and requirements Knowledge
- Proficiency in data modelling and design
Experience
- A minimum of 4-7 years working experience in technology environment
- Experience working with private and sensitive personal information
Technical Competencies
- Expert in Microsoft BI stack SQL (SSIS, [URL Removed] T-SQL)
- Knowledge of programming languages (e.g., Python)
- Technical expertise with data modelling and data mining
- Data warehousing
- Knowledge of algorithms and data structures
- Experience working with Power BI
- Knowledge of systems development, including system development life cycle, project management approaches and requirements, design and testing techniques
Duties and Responsibilities
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
- Increase customer satisfaction
- Regular Feedback and Communication with Customers
OPERTIONAL EXCELLENCE
- Creates and manage a blueprint for building an integrated framework of easily accessible, secure data aligned with business strategy.
- Build and test sustainable Data Architectures for the organization for easy data search and retrieval.
DATA MANAGEMENT
- Measure, monitor and control the impact of poor quality data
- Define and maintain data governance strategy to enable the efficient sharing of data.
- Reduce the ratio od data errors and the data time to value
- Define processes and policies to support SSOT
STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENT
- Include customers in ideation process
- Understanding Customer Requirements
REPORTING
- Data Accuracy, availability, secure and accessible in the data management system.
LEARNING AND GROWTH
- Empower teams through training and knowledge sharing
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- T-SQL)
- SSAS
- SSRS
- Python
- Power BI
- Programming
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree