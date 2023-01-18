Data Architect at Bidvest Bank

Primary Purpose:

A specialized skill is required to effectively build, optimize, and maintain conceptual and logical database models and formulate the organizational data strategy, including standards of data quality, the flow of data within the organization, and security of data. The role includes defining policies, procedures, models, and technologies that will be used to collect, organize, store, and retrieve information for the organization.

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics, statistics, Engineering, or related field

Microsoft Certification Advantageous

Strong math and analytical skills are essential to complete job requirements successfully

Able to compile and organize statistical information and present findings to management

Knowledge of systems development, including system development life cycle, design and testing techniques

Project management approaches and requirements Knowledge

Proficiency in data modelling and design

Experience

A minimum of 4-7 years working experience in technology environment

Experience working with private and sensitive personal information

Technical Competencies

Expert in Microsoft BI stack SQL (SSIS, [URL Removed] T-SQL)

Knowledge of programming languages (e.g., Python)

Technical expertise with data modelling and data mining

Data warehousing

Knowledge of algorithms and data structures

Experience working with Power BI

Knowledge of systems development, including system development life cycle, project management approaches and requirements, design and testing techniques

Duties and Responsibilities

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

Increase customer satisfaction

Regular Feedback and Communication with Customers

OPERTIONAL EXCELLENCE

Creates and manage a blueprint for building an integrated framework of easily accessible, secure data aligned with business strategy.

Build and test sustainable Data Architectures for the organization for easy data search and retrieval.

DATA MANAGEMENT

Measure, monitor and control the impact of poor quality data

Define and maintain data governance strategy to enable the efficient sharing of data.

Reduce the ratio od data errors and the data time to value

Define processes and policies to support SSOT

STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENT

Include customers in ideation process

Understanding Customer Requirements

REPORTING

Data Accuracy, availability, secure and accessible in the data management system.

LEARNING AND GROWTH

Empower teams through training and knowledge sharing

Desired Skills:

SSIS

T-SQL)

SSAS

SSRS

Python

Power BI

Programming

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position