Data Engineer – Johannesburg – up to R850k per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A well-established retail powerhouse is on the lookout for an intermediate data engineer for their team. This group owns many local household brands, most of which will be familiar to you.

You will have the opportunity to apply your skills and experience to large data sets across a

Diversified range of lifestyle industries including furniture, and technology goods. household appliances, and consumer electronics.

SQL

Python

R

AWS

ETL

Degree (IT related)

5+ years experience designing data warehouses (Kimball methodology)

Experience with CSV, JSON, and other flat file types

Post-graduate qualification (advantageous)

Skilled in Python or R (advantageous)

The Reference Number for this position is BRM56415 which is a Permanent position based in Bedfordview, Johannesburg offering a rate of up to R850k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability.

