Functional Specialist

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

Provide functional support to users of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system’s Oracle HCM modules, with a focus on testing, business analysis, system set-up, and configuration.

Configure Human Resources complex business processes and tasks for improvement.

Evaluate the functional and non-functional requirements for testability and use suitable cases for automation for the Human Resources Module.

Develop/build test automation strategy and focus specifically on maximizing reusability for regression.

Design, build and execute automated tests to validate data-centric applications Identify regression testing needs and create and maintain an Automated Regression Suite Provide test execution reports.

Set the functional discipline standards for own area, and hold others to account in complying with the expected standards and procedures for the completion of tasks and activities.

Work closely with architects to analyze the end-to-end scenarios, gather requirements, and design the test cases that need to be automated Maintain automated scripts utilizing the existing framework, adhering to coding standards Suggest/explore alternate tools for automation to bring in more productivity and coverage Participate in troubleshooting and drive root cause analysis and resolution

Actively participate as a team member to move the team towards the completion of goals.

Engage with the internal and external user communities to ensure that business benefits are realized.

Stay abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies, and advise the Business Analyst Competency Centre to adhere to new practices

Minimum qualification required:

A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and

Five to eight years’ experience in the Functional Specialist environment.

Desired Skills:

Human Resources (HCM)

Quality Assurance

testing and release management knowledge and skill

Client orientation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Competencies:

– Human Resources (HCM) implementation experience; HCM Cloud will be an added advantage

– Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill.

– Knowledge of the full Systems development life cycle.

– Proficiency in English (verbal and written communication skills).

– Client orientation.

– Decision-making.

– Time and work management.

– Problem-solving and analysis.

– Contributing to team success.

Key deliverables:

– Functional Specialist services on the ERP Roadmap (HCM Cloud Solution Project)

