The scope will include but will not be limited to:
- Provide functional support to users of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system’s Oracle HCM modules, with a focus on testing, business analysis, system set-up, and configuration.
- Configure Human Resources complex business processes and tasks for improvement.
- Evaluate the functional and non-functional requirements for testability and use suitable cases for automation for the Human Resources Module.
- Develop/build test automation strategy and focus specifically on maximizing reusability for regression.
- Design, build and execute automated tests to validate data-centric applications Identify regression testing needs and create and maintain an Automated Regression Suite Provide test execution reports.
- Set the functional discipline standards for own area, and hold others to account in complying with the expected standards and procedures for the completion of tasks and activities.
- Work closely with architects to analyze the end-to-end scenarios, gather requirements, and design the test cases that need to be automated Maintain automated scripts utilizing the existing framework, adhering to coding standards Suggest/explore alternate tools for automation to bring in more productivity and coverage Participate in troubleshooting and drive root cause analysis and resolution
- Actively participate as a team member to move the team towards the completion of goals.
- Engage with the internal and external user communities to ensure that business benefits are realized.
- Stay abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies, and advise the Business Analyst Competency Centre to adhere to new practices
Minimum qualification required:
- A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and
- Five to eight years’ experience in the Functional Specialist environment.
Desired Skills:
- Human Resources (HCM)
- Quality Assurance
- testing and release management knowledge and skill
- Client orientation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Competencies:
– Human Resources (HCM) implementation experience; HCM Cloud will be an added advantage
– Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill.
– Knowledge of the full Systems development life cycle.
– Proficiency in English (verbal and written communication skills).
– Client orientation.
– Decision-making.
– Time and work management.
– Problem-solving and analysis.
– Contributing to team success.
Key deliverables:
– Functional Specialist services on the ERP Roadmap (HCM Cloud Solution Project)