Functional Specialist

Jan 18, 2023

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

  • Provide functional support to users of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system’s Oracle HCM modules, with a focus on testing, business analysis, system set-up, and configuration.
  • Configure Human Resources complex business processes and tasks for improvement.
  • Evaluate the functional and non-functional requirements for testability and use suitable cases for automation for the Human Resources Module.
  • Develop/build test automation strategy and focus specifically on maximizing reusability for regression.
  • Design, build and execute automated tests to validate data-centric applications Identify regression testing needs and create and maintain an Automated Regression Suite Provide test execution reports.
  • Set the functional discipline standards for own area, and hold others to account in complying with the expected standards and procedures for the completion of tasks and activities.
  • Work closely with architects to analyze the end-to-end scenarios, gather requirements, and design the test cases that need to be automated Maintain automated scripts utilizing the existing framework, adhering to coding standards Suggest/explore alternate tools for automation to bring in more productivity and coverage Participate in troubleshooting and drive root cause analysis and resolution
  • Actively participate as a team member to move the team towards the completion of goals.
  • Engage with the internal and external user communities to ensure that business benefits are realized.
  • Stay abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies, and advise the Business Analyst Competency Centre to adhere to new practices

Minimum qualification required:

  • A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and
  • Five to eight years’ experience in the Functional Specialist environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Human Resources (HCM)
  • Quality Assurance
  • testing and release management knowledge and skill
  • Client orientation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Competencies:

– Human Resources (HCM) implementation experience; HCM Cloud will be an added advantage
– Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill.
– Knowledge of the full Systems development life cycle.
– Proficiency in English (verbal and written communication skills).
– Client orientation.
– Decision-making.
– Time and work management.
– Problem-solving and analysis.
– Contributing to team success.

Key deliverables:

– Functional Specialist services on the ERP Roadmap (HCM Cloud Solution Project)

