IT services brands grow in value

Accenture, with a brand value up 10% to $39,9-billion, retains its position as the most valuable IT services brand in the world for the fifth consecutive year, according to a new report from leading brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance.

The brand continues to innovate in the field of IT services and consulting.

Every year, Brand Finance puts 5 000 of the biggest brands to the test, and publishes nearly 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. The world’s top 25 most valuable and strongest IT Services brands are included in the Brand Finance IT Services 25 2023 ranking.

In addition to being the most valuable brand in the ranking, Accenture is also the strongest IT services brand in the ranking with an impressive Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 87.8 out of 100 and a corresponding AAA brand rating.

The professional services brand holds a strong position in the sector with expertise in digital, cloud and security. accenture is building a strong digital ecosystem by forming and nurturing several strategic partnerships with established brands including Google Cloud, Microsoft and Meta.

Lorenzo Coruzzi, associate director of Brand Finance, comments: “The most valuable IT services brands in the ranking have achieved significant growth in brand value during the pandemic as IT and related services had high demand as organisations prioritised digital transformation.

“IT services brands are now facing weakening demands and an overall cautious outlook as macroeconomic headwinds, rising inflation and geopolitical tensions make companies rethink their spending priorities on technology in the short term but in the longer term, there is substantial demand to move away from legacy technology which is the silver lining for IT services brands.”