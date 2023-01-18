IT Training Consultant

PLEASE NOTE THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE FOR THIS POSITION MUST BE FLUENT IN ENGLISH, TSONGA AND VENDA

Duties and Responsibilities:

Training Design and Delivery:

  • Conduct an in-depth needs analysis to gain an understanding of the client’s business operation to accurately identify the client’s requirements.
  • The design and development of quality training material that close the client’s needs gap to
  • ensure that the content and delivery reflect the appropriate outcomes to meet the client’s
  • requirements.
  • The professional planning and delivery of appropriate, professional training interventions
  • facilitated to address the client’s skills gaps.
  • The effective evaluation of training delivered to assess the degree to which the client’s skills gaphave been addressed, and detailed record keeping of training initiatives.
  • Keeping abreast with changes and updates to company’s product and services; and of training methodologies.
  • Collaborates with other departments to resolve problems, facilitate solutions and enhance
  • customer service delivery.

Customer Telephonic Support:

  • Provide a timely response to all Client Support Incidents (CSI) and alerts
  • Provide first line technical support to clients via telephone and/or email correspondence/other communication applications i.e. TeamViewer to resolve CSI raised
  • Ensure all CSI are logged on the relevant system with full detail.
  • Perform basic root cause analysis through unpacking CSI’s logged and systems testing.
  • Effectively refer CSI’s to the relevant technical team with, all the relevant detail so that the client does not have to repeat themselves.
  • Document all remedial actions taken in accordance with the service level agreement (SLA).
  • Notify clients of issues identified and remediation status on a continuous basis until the incident is closed out
  • Communicate and support clients on the software development changes made to products.

Qualifiation and Experience:

  • Relevant IT and or Training Qualification
  • Proficient in MS Office, with an aptitude to learn new software and systems
  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Proficient in English and Tsonga and Venda
  • Knowledge of software applications and development (front and back – end basics)
  • Ability to travel locally on a regular basis and within the African continent occasionally

Desired Skills:

  • IT Training
  • MS Office
  • English
  • Tsonga
  • Venda
  • Software Development
  • Software Support

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

