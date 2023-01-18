IT Training Consultant

PLEASE NOTE THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE FOR THIS POSITION MUST BE FLUENT IN ENGLISH, TSONGA AND VENDA
Duties and Responsibilities:
Training Design and Delivery:
- Conduct an in-depth needs analysis to gain an understanding of the client’s business operation to accurately identify the client’s requirements.
- The design and development of quality training material that close the client’s needs gap to
- ensure that the content and delivery reflect the appropriate outcomes to meet the client’s
- requirements.
- The professional planning and delivery of appropriate, professional training interventions
- facilitated to address the client’s skills gaps.
- The effective evaluation of training delivered to assess the degree to which the client’s skills gaphave been addressed, and detailed record keeping of training initiatives.
- Keeping abreast with changes and updates to company’s product and services; and of training methodologies.
- Collaborates with other departments to resolve problems, facilitate solutions and enhance
- customer service delivery.
Customer Telephonic Support:
- Provide a timely response to all Client Support Incidents (CSI) and alerts
- Provide first line technical support to clients via telephone and/or email correspondence/other communication applications i.e. TeamViewer to resolve CSI raised
- Ensure all CSI are logged on the relevant system with full detail.
- Perform basic root cause analysis through unpacking CSI’s logged and systems testing.
- Effectively refer CSI’s to the relevant technical team with, all the relevant detail so that the client does not have to repeat themselves.
- Document all remedial actions taken in accordance with the service level agreement (SLA).
- Notify clients of issues identified and remediation status on a continuous basis until the incident is closed out
- Communicate and support clients on the software development changes made to products.
Qualifiation and Experience:
- Relevant IT and or Training Qualification
- Proficient in MS Office, with an aptitude to learn new software and systems
- Matric / Grade 12
- Proficient in English and Tsonga and Venda
- Knowledge of software applications and development (front and back – end basics)
- Ability to travel locally on a regular basis and within the African continent occasionally
Desired Skills:
- IT Training
- MS Office
- English
- Tsonga
- Venda
- Software Development
- Software Support
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric