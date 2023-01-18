IT Training Consultant

PLEASE NOTE THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE FOR THIS POSITION MUST BE FLUENT IN ENGLISH, TSONGA AND VENDA

Duties and Responsibilities:

Training Design and Delivery:

Conduct an in-depth needs analysis to gain an understanding of the client’s business operation to accurately identify the client’s requirements.

The design and development of quality training material that close the client’s needs gap to

ensure that the content and delivery reflect the appropriate outcomes to meet the client’s

requirements.

The professional planning and delivery of appropriate, professional training interventions

facilitated to address the client’s skills gaps.

The effective evaluation of training delivered to assess the degree to which the client’s skills gaphave been addressed, and detailed record keeping of training initiatives.

Keeping abreast with changes and updates to company’s product and services; and of training methodologies.

Collaborates with other departments to resolve problems, facilitate solutions and enhance

customer service delivery.

Customer Telephonic Support:

Provide a timely response to all Client Support Incidents (CSI) and alerts

Provide first line technical support to clients via telephone and/or email correspondence/other communication applications i.e. TeamViewer to resolve CSI raised

Ensure all CSI are logged on the relevant system with full detail.

Perform basic root cause analysis through unpacking CSI’s logged and systems testing.

Effectively refer CSI’s to the relevant technical team with, all the relevant detail so that the client does not have to repeat themselves.

Document all remedial actions taken in accordance with the service level agreement (SLA).

Notify clients of issues identified and remediation status on a continuous basis until the incident is closed out

Communicate and support clients on the software development changes made to products.

Qualifiation and Experience:

Relevant IT and or Training Qualification

Proficient in MS Office, with an aptitude to learn new software and systems

Matric / Grade 12

Proficient in English and Tsonga and Venda

Knowledge of software applications and development (front and back – end basics)

Ability to travel locally on a regular basis and within the African continent occasionally

Desired Skills:

IT Training

MS Office

English

Tsonga

Venda

Software Development

Software Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

