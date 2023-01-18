We are recruiting a Junior Project Manager for a hybrid opportunity.
Role Objective:
As a Junior Project Manager, you’ll be working with the Senior PM and Implementation team on projects. You will use Microsoft Projects to manage all aspects of these projects including planning, estimation, and tracking. Your role will also include ensuring that all project requirements are documented in one place.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Project Management certification
IT certification would be an advantage
Experience Required:
- 3 years experience in project management in the information technology sector
- Proven working experience as a project administrator in the information technology sector
- Technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Project
- HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Beneficial)
- Excellent administration skills
- Excellent client service management / service
- Ability to learn and apply new tools and skills
- Ability to think out-of-the-box
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Provides efficient and effective day-to-day support to the senior PM, clients, and internal team
- Manage projects deliverables effectively to deliver on our core values – Happy clients, happy employees, and profitability
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects in conjunction with Snr PM.
- Ensure project-related meetings are scheduled with client and internal teams.
- Effective minute-taking/ action items arising from project meetings
- Update of the project plan as guided by Senior PM
- Update and management of project budget
- Ensure resource availability and allocation
- Report and escalate to Snr PM and management as needed
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
- Team worker, but able to be self-reliant
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Innovative
Work Environment:
- Onsite
Travel:
- Own Vehicle Essential
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML