Junior Project Manager – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are recruiting a Junior Project Manager for a hybrid opportunity.

Role Objective:

As a Junior Project Manager, you’ll be working with the Senior PM and Implementation team on projects. You will use Microsoft Projects to manage all aspects of these projects including planning, estimation, and tracking. Your role will also include ensuring that all project requirements are documented in one place.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Project Management certification

IT certification would be an advantage

Experience Required:

3 years experience in project management in the information technology sector

Proven working experience as a project administrator in the information technology sector

Technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Project

HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Beneficial)

Excellent administration skills

Excellent client service management / service

Ability to learn and apply new tools and skills

Ability to think out-of-the-box

Duties/Responsibilities:

Provides efficient and effective day-to-day support to the senior PM, clients, and internal team

Manage projects deliverables effectively to deliver on our core values – Happy clients, happy employees, and profitability

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects in conjunction with Snr PM.

Ensure project-related meetings are scheduled with client and internal teams.

Effective minute-taking/ action items arising from project meetings

Update of the project plan as guided by Senior PM

Update and management of project budget

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Report and escalate to Snr PM and management as needed

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Team worker, but able to be self-reliant

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Attention to detail

Innovative

Work Environment:

Onsite

Travel:

Own Vehicle Essential

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

