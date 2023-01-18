Network Engineer to interpret the technology infrastructure architecture roadmap, design and implement the company’s network and client connectivity solutions
We have an exciting opportunity for a Network Engineer (4 Months Contract) with one of our financial investment clients.
Requirements:
- Must have a Degree and relevant certifications
- 10+ years of IT 6+ years of network administration, 5+ years of Cisco technology experience
- Extensive experience in Microsoft, Linux, Open Source Operating systems, and network technology stacks
- Must have financial industry experience
- Network protocols
- Firewall, wireless, routing and switching
Urgently forward CV to [Email Address Removed] should you be keen and meet the requirements.
Desired Skills:
- Network
- Cisco
- Routing
- Switching
- Linux
- Network Engineer