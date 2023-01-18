Network Engineer

Jan 18, 2023

Network Engineer to interpret the technology infrastructure architecture roadmap, design and implement the company’s network and client connectivity solutions
We have an exciting opportunity for a Network Engineer (4 Months Contract) with one of our financial investment clients.

Requirements:

  • Must have a Degree and relevant certifications
  • 10+ years of IT 6+ years of network administration, 5+ years of Cisco technology experience
  • Extensive experience in Microsoft, Linux, Open Source Operating systems, and network technology stacks
  • Must have financial industry experience
  • Network protocols
  • Firewall, wireless, routing and switching

Urgently forward CV to [Email Address Removed] should you be keen and meet the requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • Network
  • Cisco
  • Routing
  • Switching
  • Linux
  • Network Engineer

