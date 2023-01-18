Network Engineer

To interpret the technology infrastructure architecture roadmap and from it conceptualize, innovate, design and implement the client’s network and client connectivity solutions and provide 3rd level escalation support for BAU teams ensuring that the networks and client connectivity platforms meet or exceed availability, quality, performance and resiliency requirements in SLAs agreed with business stakeholders thus contributing to the mitigation of technology risks for the client
- Degree, Diploma in BSC , CCNP, CCDP Qualification or similar
Demonstrable progress towards CCIE (routing + switching) certification and preferred relevant Cisco certifications
10+ years IT work experience, 6+ years Network Administration, 5+ years Cisco Technologies experience
- Strong experience with Microsoft, Linux and Open Source Operating systems’ network technology stacks
- Solid experience working in a multi-disciplinary team, fostering collaboration and teamwork
- Experience with financial industry connectivity requirements
- Solid experience with network protocols (OSPF, BGP) and in-depth firewall, wireless, routing and switching and network management skills
Desired Skills:
- Network Administration
- Microsoft
- Linux
- OSPF
- BGP
- Firewall
- Routing
- Switching
About The Employer:
A client in the Financial Services sector