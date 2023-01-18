Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Network Engineer to interpret the technology infrastructure architecture roadmap, design and implement the company’s network and client connectivity solutions

We have an exciting opportunity for a Network Engineer (4 Months Contract) with one of our financial investment clients.

Requirements:

Must have a Degree and relevant certifications

10+ years of IT 6+ years of network administration, 5+ years of Cisco technology experience

Extensive experience in Microsoft, Linux, Open Source Operating systems, and network technology stacks

Must have financial industry experience

Network protocols

Firewall, wireless, routing and switching

Urgently forward CV to [Email Address Removed] should you be keen and meet the requirements.

