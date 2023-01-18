Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 18, 2023

Network Engineer to interpret the technology infrastructure architecture roadmap, design and implement the company’s network and client connectivity solutions
We have an exciting opportunity for a Network Engineer (4 Months Contract) with one of our financial investment clients.

Requirements:

  • Must have a Degree and relevant certifications
  • 10+ years of IT 6+ years of network administration, 5+ years of Cisco technology experience
  • Extensive experience in Microsoft, Linux, Open Source Operating systems, and network technology stacks
  • Must have financial industry experience
  • Network protocols
  • Firewall, wireless, routing and switching

Desired Skills:

  • Network
  • Cisco
  • Routing
  • Switching
  • Linux
  • Network Engineer

