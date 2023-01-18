Product Business Analyst – 1 Year Fixed Term Contract

Jan 18, 2023

Support the Product Owner, by leading the elicitation and the business analysis efforts for a key project which aims to increase digitisation and automation throughout the organisation. This is a fixed term contract for a 12-month period.
Responsibilities:

  • Methodical investigation and analysis of business processes in various business units.
  • Understand system problems, pain-points and opportunities for improvement.
  • Facilitate requirement elicitation workshops.
  • Compile detailed low-level business requirement and functional requirement document.
  • Summarise the above into high-level overviews showing the top-level vision and goals.
  • Validate the requirements with technical leads and other subject matter experts.
  • Product supporting artefacts such wireframes, process flow diagrams, data models and user story maps.
  • Obtain business sign-off on the specifications.
  • Set clear goals for the development team to achieve.
  • Communicate the requirements, be it user stories and requirement specifications, with the software development teams.
  • Create, groom, prioritise and order the agile product backlog based on business value and ROI
  • Determine user acceptance tests and facilitate the execution thereof.
  • Assist with project management for selected project activities.

Requirements:

  • Tertiary education with a minimum of 5 years business analysis experience.
  • Diploma in Business Analysis
  • Minimum of 5 years business analysis experience
  • Experience in agile software development, especially in the Agile Product Owner role
  • Experience in working with technology or software-based products
  • Proven track record of being intimately involved in successful software projects.

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Agile Software
  • IT

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *