Product Business Analyst – 1 Year Fixed Term Contract

Support the Product Owner, by leading the elicitation and the business analysis efforts for a key project which aims to increase digitisation and automation throughout the organisation. This is a fixed term contract for a 12-month period.

Responsibilities:

Methodical investigation and analysis of business processes in various business units.

Understand system problems, pain-points and opportunities for improvement.

Facilitate requirement elicitation workshops.

Compile detailed low-level business requirement and functional requirement document.

Summarise the above into high-level overviews showing the top-level vision and goals.

Validate the requirements with technical leads and other subject matter experts.

Product supporting artefacts such wireframes, process flow diagrams, data models and user story maps.

Obtain business sign-off on the specifications.

Set clear goals for the development team to achieve.

Communicate the requirements, be it user stories and requirement specifications, with the software development teams.

Create, groom, prioritise and order the agile product backlog based on business value and ROI

Determine user acceptance tests and facilitate the execution thereof.

Assist with project management for selected project activities.

Requirements:

Tertiary education with a minimum of 5 years business analysis experience.

Diploma in Business Analysis

Minimum of 5 years business analysis experience

Experience in agile software development, especially in the Agile Product Owner role

Experience in working with technology or software-based products

Proven track record of being intimately involved in successful software projects.

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Agile Software

IT

