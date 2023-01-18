Product Business Analyst – 1 Year Fixed Term Contract

Support the Product Owner, by leading the elicitation and the business analysis efforts for a key project which aims to increase digitisation and automation throughout the organisation. This is a fixed term contract for a 12-month period.
Responsibilities:
- Methodical investigation and analysis of business processes in various business units.
- Understand system problems, pain-points and opportunities for improvement.
- Facilitate requirement elicitation workshops.
- Compile detailed low-level business requirement and functional requirement document.
- Summarise the above into high-level overviews showing the top-level vision and goals.
- Validate the requirements with technical leads and other subject matter experts.
- Product supporting artefacts such wireframes, process flow diagrams, data models and user story maps.
- Obtain business sign-off on the specifications.
- Set clear goals for the development team to achieve.
- Communicate the requirements, be it user stories and requirement specifications, with the software development teams.
- Create, groom, prioritise and order the agile product backlog based on business value and ROI
- Determine user acceptance tests and facilitate the execution thereof.
- Assist with project management for selected project activities.
Requirements:
- Tertiary education with a minimum of 5 years business analysis experience.
- Diploma in Business Analysis
- Minimum of 5 years business analysis experience
- Experience in agile software development, especially in the Agile Product Owner role
- Experience in working with technology or software-based products
- Proven track record of being intimately involved in successful software projects.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Agile Software
- IT