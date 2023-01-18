Project Manager at Probe IMT Mining – Northern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

JOB DESCRIPTION

Probe IMT Mining is looking for a Project Manager to handle the company’s ongoing projects by working closely with the team members to ensure that all project requirements, deadlines, and schedules are on track.

This is a 12 months fixed term Contract..

RESPONSIBILITIES

Achieve revenue goals set for projects.

Planning and Defining Scope that support business goals in collaboration with executive management.

Direct and manage project development from beginning to end.

Allocate and Manage Project Resources.

Communicate with customers on ongoing basis.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.

Plan and schedule project timelines and millstones using appropriate tools – Ms Project etc.

Develop best practices and tools for project execution.

Coordinates project work during the project execution phase according to the project plan.

Risk Analysis and Quality Control

Minimize exposure and risk by implementing and audits safety standards and quality assuranc

Monitoring and Reporting

Issue status reports to the project team, analyse results and trouble shoot problem areas.

Generates and issues regular internal and external project [URL Removed] and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirement documentation and presentations

Create recommendation reports in order to identify successful and unsuccessful projects.

Creating Charts and Schedules.

Responsible for proper administration.

Team Engagement

Supervise project team members and influence them to take positive and accountability for their assigned work.

Effectively communicate project expectations to team members in timely and clear fashion.

Build, develop and grow business relationships vital to the success of the project.

Cost control

Developing a cost-effective plan and schedule for completion of project following a logical pattern for utilization of resources.

Tracks and control schedule and associated cost to achieve completion of projects within time, budget, scope, and quality.

Draft and submit budget proposals and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary.

Activity Planning and Sequencing (Develop Budgets, Cost Estimates and Resource allocations, cost estimations).

Desired Skills:

Ms Project Certified Technical Knowledge i.e.

electrical

solar

digital. Product knowledge Customer Service Computer skills

Project plan

Project budget

Managing Project Budgets

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Probe Mining Group of Companies was established through a process of consolidating the mining-oriented businesses within the Probe Group. Our entities across the country have flourished with a long and proud relationship as the premium provider of Auto – Electrical parts and Collision Avoidance Systems within the mining and construction industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position