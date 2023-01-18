Project Manager at Probe IMT Mining – Northern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

JOB DESCRIPTION
Probe IMT Mining is looking for a Project Manager to handle the company’s ongoing projects by working closely with the team members to ensure that all project requirements, deadlines, and schedules are on track.
This is a 12 months fixed term Contract..
RESPONSIBILITIES
Achieve revenue goals set for projects.
- Planning and Defining Scope that support business goals in collaboration with executive management.
- Direct and manage project development from beginning to end.
- Allocate and Manage Project Resources.
- Communicate with customers on ongoing basis.
- Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.
- Plan and schedule project timelines and millstones using appropriate tools – Ms Project etc.
- Develop best practices and tools for project execution.
- Coordinates project work during the project execution phase according to the project plan.
Risk Analysis and Quality Control
- Minimize exposure and risk by implementing and audits safety standards and quality assuranc
Monitoring and Reporting
- Issue status reports to the project team, analyse results and trouble shoot problem areas.
- Generates and issues regular internal and external project [URL Removed] and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirement documentation and presentations
- Create recommendation reports in order to identify successful and unsuccessful projects.
- Creating Charts and Schedules.
- Responsible for proper administration.
Team Engagement
- Supervise project team members and influence them to take positive and accountability for their assigned work.
- Effectively communicate project expectations to team members in timely and clear fashion.
- Build, develop and grow business relationships vital to the success of the project.
Cost control
- Developing a cost-effective plan and schedule for completion of project following a logical pattern for utilization of resources.
- Tracks and control schedule and associated cost to achieve completion of projects within time, budget, scope, and quality.
- Draft and submit budget proposals and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary.
- Activity Planning and Sequencing (Develop Budgets, Cost Estimates and Resource allocations, cost estimations).
Desired Skills:
- Ms Project Certified Technical Knowledge i.e.
- electrical
- solar
- digital. Product knowledge Customer Service Computer skills
- Project plan
- Project budget
- Managing Project Budgets
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Probe Mining Group of Companies was established through a process of consolidating the mining-oriented businesses within the Probe Group. Our entities across the country have flourished with a long and proud relationship as the premium provider of Auto – Electrical parts and Collision Avoidance Systems within the mining and construction industry.